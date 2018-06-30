Report: Pilot in fatal Oklahoma crash familiar with area - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Report: Pilot in fatal Oklahoma crash familiar with area

ENID, Okla. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says a Texas pilot who was killed when the crop-dusting plane he was flying crashed in northwestern Oklahoma was familiar with the region.

The Enid News & Eagle reports that a preliminary report by the NTSB says the pilot, 52-year-old Rodney Sherry of Oilton, Texas, was in good spirits and accustomed to the Enid-area field where he was spraying fertilizer.

Sherry crashed June 19. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he was the only person on board when the aircraft crashed into a wheat field just northwest of Enid, 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Officials say the single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft apparently crashed after striking a guideline wire attached to an approximately 400-foot-tall (120-meter-tall) communications tower.

