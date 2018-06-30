Arizona honors 19 firefighters killed by flames 5 years ago - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Arizona honors 19 firefighters killed by flames 5 years ago

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2014 file photo, people listen as the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots are memorialized on the first anniversary of their deaths during a ceremony outside the Yavapai County courthouse in Prescott, Ariz. ... (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2014 file photo, people listen as the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots are memorialized on the first anniversary of their deaths during a ceremony outside the Yavapai County courthouse in Prescott, Ariz. ...
(AP Photo/Paul Davenport, File). FILE - This April 29, 2017 file photo shows the site where 19 firefighters, known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots, died while fighting one of the deadliest wildfires in the state, at the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memor... (AP Photo/Paul Davenport, File). FILE - This April 29, 2017 file photo shows the site where 19 firefighters, known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots, died while fighting one of the deadliest wildfires in the state, at the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memor...
(Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier via AP, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, flag-topped shovels with the names of the Granite Mountain Hotshots on their blades were displayed to mark the second anniversary of their deaths on June 30 in Ya... (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier via AP, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, flag-topped shovels with the names of the Granite Mountain Hotshots on their blades were displayed to mark the second anniversary of their deaths on June 30 in Ya...
(David Kadlubowski/The Arizona Republic via AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, the Yarnell Hill Fire burns in Glenn Ilah near Yarnell, Ariz. Saturday, June 30, 2018, marks five years since 19 wildland firefighters died in the Yarnell ... (David Kadlubowski/The Arizona Republic via AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, the Yarnell Hill Fire burns in Glenn Ilah near Yarnell, Ariz. Saturday, June 30, 2018, marks five years since 19 wildland firefighters died in the Yarnell ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge's order

    Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge's order

    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-06-30 17:17:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...
    Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>
    Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>

  • Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

    Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-06-30 17:16:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations for Amazon.com, talks to reporters, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event to announce a new program that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch b...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations for Amazon.com, talks to reporters, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event to announce a new program that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch b...
    Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon-branded van.More >>
    Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon-branded van.More >>

  • Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

    Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-06-30 17:15:45 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...
    Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.More >>
    Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.More >>
    •   

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - Saturday marks five years since 19 wildland firefighters died in Arizona, overrun by flames in a brush-choked canyon.

The city of Prescott, north of Phoenix, is honoring them with a service that includes a moment of silence at the time of their deaths and the ringing of a bell 19 times.

The loss of nearly the entire Granite Mountain Hotshot crew reverberated across the country, becoming the deadliest day for firefighters since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The Granite Mountain Hotshots were the only such elite firefighting crew tied to a municipal fire department.

Over the years, signs of the men have sprung up around the communities they fought to protect.

A life-size bronze statue of a wildland firefighter stands at the trailhead of a state park created for the firefighters. A plaque near an alligator juniper tells the story of how the crew saved the giant tree.

A new learning and tribute center in Prescott features thousands of items that people left outside the crew's fire station after they died, including T-shirts from other U.S. fire departments. Next year, a sculpture of a wildland firefighter with the backdrop of Granite Mountain will be added to the city's courthouse plaza.

"While there is no man-made memorial that could fully capture the true essence and spirit of our Granite Mountain Hotshots, I am confident that this memorial will do justice to their legacy and bring healing and hope to the families and our community," Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli recently told The Daily Courier newspaper.

Some of the men's families started organizations to honor their loved ones.

"If anything beautiful has come out of this tragedy, it is that people are being educated about the wildland community, not only the hotshots but smokejumpers, pounders, incident commanders, engine jumpers - the work they do and the danger they face," Deborah Pfingston, one of the firefighters' mothers, recently told The Arizona Republic.

A movie released last year, "Only the Brave," chronicled the wildfire and the men's final moments.

Investigators never determined exactly what happened. One investigation found fire officials communicated poorly but followed proper procedure. A second blamed state officials for putting property protection ahead of safety and said crews should have been pulled out earlier.

The Granite Mountain Hotshots were on a ridge that already had burned before they moved into a canyon where winds shifted flames in their direction in Yarnell, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix. They deployed fire shelters in a last-ditch effort to save themselves.

They were: Andrew Ashcraft, 29; Robert Caldwell, 23; Travis Carter, 31; Dustin DeFord, 24; Christopher MacKenzie, 30; Eric Marsh, 43; Grant McKee, 21; Sean Misner, 26; Scott Norris, 28; Wade Parker, 22; John Percin Jr., 24; Anthony Rose, 23; Jesse Steed, 36; Joe Thurston, 32; Travis Turbyfill, 27; William Warneke, 25; Clayton Whitted, 28; Kevin Woyjeck, 21; and Garret Zuppiger, 27.

Crosses now mark the spots where fire officials found their bodies. Memorial plaques and interpretive signs at the state park mark the trail leading to the site, surrounded by rock walls and chain link.

Only one of the crew members survived - Brendan McDonough was serving as the lookout in a different location.

Prescott decided against rebuilding the crew and later sold the fire station where it was based.

The wildfire burned nearly 130 homes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.