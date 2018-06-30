Fatal Crash Leaves 2 Edmond Teens Dead In Logan County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Fatal Crash Leaves 2 Edmond Teens Dead In Logan County

Posted: Updated:
Guthrie News Page Guthrie News Page
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Near the intersection of State Highway 33 and Broadway in Logan County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Taylor Stoddart and Allyssa Del la Torre were stopped in an SUV on the county road Thursday afternoon.

That vehicle pulled out in front of an RV and was hit on the driver side, according to authorities.

Texans Kevin and Lisa Cox in the RV were not hurt. But troopers said the two 17-year-old girls were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

District officials said both were students at Edmond Memorial High School.

Neighbors said a white cross was already posted near the intersection of the crash before Thursday's collision.

Wanda Caldiero heard about the accident.

“It’s really a very sad thing,” said Caldiero.

She travels on that road every time she leaves the house. And she said the intersection can be dangerous.

“With 65 mph traffic going past there and if there’s somebody waiting to turn, they can’t see them until they’re on them,” Caldiero explained.

A spokesperson with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the department extends its condolences to the families involved in Thursday's collision. Their crews responded to the scene to assess the area.

ODOT said in recent years they've added oversized stop signs on Broadway and warning signs on SH-33 to include an advisory speed of 55. They said evaluations indicate there are no additional changes at this time.

ODOT said data shows on average two crashes per year at that intersection since 2010. And the last fatality there happened in 2008.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.