Fatal Crash Leaves 2 Edmond Teens Dead In Logan County

Near the intersection of State Highway 33 and Broadway in Logan County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Taylor Stoddart and Allyssa Del la Torre were stopped in an SUV on the county road Thursday afternoon.

That vehicle pulled out in front of an RV and was hit on the driver side, according to authorities.

Texans Kevin and Lisa Cox in the RV were not hurt. But troopers said the two 17-year-old girls were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

District officials said both were students at Edmond Memorial High School.

Neighbors said a white cross was already posted near the intersection of the crash before Thursday's collision.

Wanda Caldiero heard about the accident.

“It’s really a very sad thing,” said Caldiero.

She travels on that road every time she leaves the house. And she said the intersection can be dangerous.

“With 65 mph traffic going past there and if there’s somebody waiting to turn, they can’t see them until they’re on them,” Caldiero explained.

A spokesperson with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the department extends its condolences to the families involved in Thursday's collision. Their crews responded to the scene to assess the area.

ODOT said in recent years they've added oversized stop signs on Broadway and warning signs on SH-33 to include an advisory speed of 55. They said evaluations indicate there are no additional changes at this time.

ODOT said data shows on average two crashes per year at that intersection since 2010. And the last fatality there happened in 2008.