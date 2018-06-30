Two Arrested After Haskell County Burglary

Two people are behind bars in connection to a theft at a Haskell County barn, but deputies say the stolen items are still missing.

Herman Raulston and Patty Shaw were arrested in rural Sequoyah County after admitting to grand larceny.

Deputies also found meth and marijuana on them.

They said a red and black log splitter, a green dirt bike, and a Lincoln Welder were taken from a barn near the East County line on Thursday.

If you know where these items are, contact your local sheriff's office.