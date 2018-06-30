Rogers County Teen Arrested After Killing Neighbors Horses, Deputies Say

Four horses are dead and a teenager is behind bars after Rogers County Deputies say he shot and killed the horses in his neighbor’s backyard.

The owner of the horses said he's had them for years. He's raised them and said they were like family.

Deputies said they arrested the 14-year-old boy Saturday afternoon for the shooting.

The owner of the horses said they were out of town when the animals were killed.

Investigators said each horse was shot in the heart and left for dead.

Deputies said they are still trying to figure out why these horses were killed, but believe an argument between the neighbors may have led to the shooting.

"The shooter, in this case, targeted vital organs and things like that to stop them, so they were all kill shots," said Daniel Welch with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager is now facing felony animal cruelty charges.