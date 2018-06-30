EPA ethics official pushing for investigations of Pruitt

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency's chief ethics official says he is pushing for a series of independent investigations into Scott Pruitt's actions as administrator of the federal agency.

In a letter to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, EPA ethics official Kevin Minoli writes that "potential issues" regarding Pruitt have surfaced through sources within the EPA and media reports since April.

Minoli writes that he has referred "a number" of those matters to the EPA's inspector general. He says all are either under consideration for acceptance or under active investigation.

Minoli's letter, first reported by The New York Times, doesn't specify the issues referred for investigation.

News media have reported Pruitt's rental of a condo from a lobbyist's spouse, his use of staff to handle personal matters and other practices.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.