Deputies Locate Woman They Believe Last Saw Missing Okmulgee County Man

There are new developments in the case of a missing Okmulgee County man.

The sheriff's office said they've found the woman they believe last saw Addison Waddell.

The Sheriff is interviewing Nikki Bain Spears.

Deputies said the 56-year-old man hasn't been seen or heard from in nearly a week.

His car was recently found crashed in the southern part of the county.

If you see Waddell or know where he might be, call the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.