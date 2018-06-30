Former TU Football Players Become YouTube Famous

A 95-year-old Glenpool woman is dead after a wreck on the Creek Turnpike, OHP says.More >>
A 95-year-old Glenpool woman is dead after a wreck on the Creek Turnpike, OHP says.More >>
They go by B Lou and Zias but Tulsa football fans know them as Bishop Louie and Zik Asiegbu. The world, however, knows them as two guys gaining popularity in the YouTube world and the rap world.More >>
They go by B Lou and Zias but Tulsa football fans know them as Bishop Louie and Zik Asiegbu. The world, however, knows them as two guys gaining popularity in the YouTube world and the rap world.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!