Teen's police killing tests long-frustrated black Pittsburgh

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist has highlighted the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.

A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist has highlighted the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte). Mary Adams, owner of The Annapolis Bookstore, stands by a sign outside her store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in downtown Annapolis, Md. Adams, who knew two of the journalists who were killed in the attack on The Capital newspaper...

(AP Photo/Brian Witte). Mary Adams, owner of The Annapolis Bookstore, stands by a sign outside her store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in downtown Annapolis, Md. Adams, who knew two of the journalists who were killed in the attack on The Capital newspaper...

A shooting that left five dead at a community newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, is reverberating throughout the journalism community _ including at a newspaper in another, similarly sized community more than a thousand miles away.

A shooting that left five dead at a community newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, is reverberating throughout the journalism community _ including at a newspaper in another, similarly sized community more than a...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Keith Magill, executive editor, and summer intern Nikki Naquin, left, work in the Houma Courier newspaper offices in Houma, La., Friday, June 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Keith Magill, executive editor, and summer intern Nikki Naquin, left, work in the Houma Courier newspaper offices in Houma, La., Friday, June 29, 2018.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

Family and colleagues remembered the five people killed in a Maryland newspaper shooting as dedicated members of the community.

Family and colleagues remembered the five people killed in a Maryland newspaper shooting as dedicated members of the community.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Top, from left, John McNamara and Wendi Winters; bottom, from left, Rob Hiaasen, ...

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Top, from left, John McNamara and Wendi Winters; bottom, from left, Rob Hiaasen, ...

The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.

The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.

An autopsy has confirmed that the gunman who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church last year died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy has confirmed that the gunman who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church last year died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Suspect in Maryland newspaper to appear on 5 murder charges

Suspect in Maryland newspaper to appear on 5 murder charges

A SpaceX rocket that flew just two months ago with a planet-hunting satellite is back in action, launching Friday with fresh station supplies.

A SpaceX rocket that flew just two months ago with a planet-hunting satellite is back in action, launching Friday with fresh station supplies.

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK

AP National Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.

Protests have been happening almost daily around the area. What has unfolded in the hills of western Pennsylvania's steel country reveals longstanding tensions between police and the area's scattered black community.

Officials say an officer gave inconsistent statements about whether he saw Rose with a weapon. The officer was charged with criminal homicide.

Residents hope the case results in a conviction.

Rose was a 17-year-old honors student who was killed June 19 after fleeing a traffic stop. He was a passenger in a car suspected in an earlier drive-by shooting. Authorities say he was not involved in the drive-by.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.