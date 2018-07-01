Rating service says ruling "credit positive" for schools - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rating service says ruling "credit positive" for schools

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An international credit rating service says an Oklahoma Supreme Court decision that voided an initiative petition to overturn tax hikes to fund public education is "credit positive" for the state's school districts.

The high court's June 22 decision says the proposed referendum was legally insufficient and its proposed ballot title was misleading. It ordered that the initiative petition not appear on the general election ballot in November.

A public finance report issued by Moody's Investors Service says the decision preserves state funding for teacher pay increases that average $6,100 a year and reduces the prospect that school districts will need to make midyear cuts to pay for the raises.

Moody's says that if voters had rejected the tax increases, schools may have to pay for the raises without state aid.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.