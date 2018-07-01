Woman Killed In Wreck Near Shawnee

A woman is dead after a wreck near Shawnee.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the wreck happened Saturday evening on U.S. 177 near I-40 about a half mile south of Shawnee.

According to investigators, a car exited I-40 and pulled out onto U.S. 177 in front of a van and the vehicles collided.

They say the driver of the car, 79-year-old Flora Stoner of Stratford, was pronounced dead while on the way to a hospital in Shawnee.

The driver of the van was transported to the hospital with leg injuries, but is said to be in fair condition.