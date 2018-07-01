Sportscaster dies after Iowa floodwaters sweep him away - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

    •   

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A longtime Iowa sportscaster has died in flash flooding in Des Moines amid heavy rain that forced the evacuation of some homes and businesses.

Police say 66-year-old Larry Cotlar died Saturday when he was swept away in floodwater after his van stalled on a flooded north Des Moines street. Cotlar had worked as the voice of Drake University's teams since 2005.

Drake athletics director Briand Hardin says he respected Cotlar's work and the "quality person and colleague he was."

Witnesses told police Cotlar was swept away as he got out of his stalled van. His body was found nearly four hours later, several blocks away.

The rain also prompted the evacuation of homes and businesses along Walnut Creek in the suburb of Clive. Some streets remained blocked Sunday morning.

