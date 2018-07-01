Sportscaster dies after Iowa floodwaters sweep him away

Sunday, July 1 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:18:07 GMT
(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...
Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.More >>
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and ...
Less than a day after five of their colleagues were killed in the newsroom, staffers of The Capital Gazette put out Friday's edition of the Annapolis newspaper, just as it had been published since 1727.More >>
(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico bor...
The outrage spurred by sights, sounds and stories of children separated the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has underscored the role immigration will play in the midterms...More >>
(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...
Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.More >>
(Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Re...
Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top...More >>
(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...
The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.More >>
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.
More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.More >>
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...
Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.More >>
The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A longtime Iowa sportscaster has died in flash flooding in Des Moines amid heavy rain that forced the evacuation of some homes and businesses.
Police say 66-year-old Larry Cotlar died Saturday when he was swept away in floodwater after his van stalled on a flooded north Des Moines street. Cotlar had worked as the voice of Drake University's teams since 2005.
Drake athletics director Briand Hardin says he respected Cotlar's work and the "quality person and colleague he was."
Witnesses told police Cotlar was swept away as he got out of his stalled van. His body was found nearly four hours later, several blocks away.
The rain also prompted the evacuation of homes and businesses along Walnut Creek in the suburb of Clive. Some streets remained blocked Sunday morning.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
