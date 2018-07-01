Judge orders to extend housing for Puerto Rican evacuees - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Judge orders to extend housing for Puerto Rican evacuees

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Family separation highlights immigration in Arizona midterms

    Family separation highlights immigration in Arizona midterms

    Sunday, July 1 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-07-01 19:17:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico bor...(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico bor...
    The outrage spurred by sights, sounds and stories of children separated the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has underscored the role immigration will play in the midterms...More >>
    The outrage spurred by sights, sounds and stories of children separated the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has underscored the role immigration will play in the midterms in Arizona elections.More >>

  • 6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing

    6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing

    Sunday, July 1 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-07-01 19:15:35 GMT
    (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...(Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...
    Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.More >>
    Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.More >>

  • Teen's police killing tests long-frustrated black Pittsburgh

    Teen's police killing tests long-frustrated black Pittsburgh

    Sunday, July 1 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-07-01 19:14:49 GMT
    The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.More >>
    The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.More >>
    •   

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A judge has ordered federal emergency officials to extend vouchers for temporary hotel housing for Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees.

Saturday night's decision comes after a civil rights group sought a federal injunction to block the eviction of about 2,000 Puerto Ricans from Florida hotels as the assistance vouchers they received are set to expire.

LatinoJustice PRLDEF filed a lawsuit Saturday seeking relief for the Puerto Ricans, whose federal housing assistance vouchers were set to expire in hours, meaning the Hurricane Maria refugees could be evicted.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin wrote that ending the program could cause irreparable harm to the plaintiffs.

FEMA declined to comment, but the Orlando Sentinel reports the agency confirmed it was working to notify hotels to extend the aid until July 5 to comply with the order.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.