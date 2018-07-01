Thousands Of Bottles Of Salad Dressing Being Recalled

Thousands of bottles of salad dressing are being recalled.

The recall is of 7,768 cases of Wish Bone House Italian Dressing in 15-ounce bottles.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the dressing is being voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer after learning from a customer that some bottles were mislabeled.

The dressing contains milk and egg, which are known allergens, but they aren’t declared on the label.

The FDA says for people who are not allergic to milk or egg, the dressing is safe to eat, but people with those allergies risk a possibly life-threatening allergic reaction.

Authorities say no illnesses have been reported.

According to the FDA, the recalled bottles of salad dressing were produced on March 19, 2018, they were distributed nationwide, and have a “Best If Used By” date of January 13, 2019.

You can find a copy of the FDA recall announcement here.