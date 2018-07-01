Evacuations ordered as winds fuel Northern California fires

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Special California prisons intended to protect gang informants, disgraced cops and child molesters have become so violent, gang-riddled and crowded that officials are dismantling what's become the nation's largest protective custody program.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, inmates pass a Correctional Officer as they leave an exercise yard at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, Calif. CMF is one of the California prisons where general population inm...

Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top post _ this time a Democrat.

(Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Re...

Evacuations have been ordered as hot winds fuel a wildfire burning out of control in Northern California, sending smoke some 75 miles (120 kilometers) south into the San Francisco Bay Area.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

A federal judge in Massachusetts has temporarily blocked the evictions of about 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the country.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.

Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

(Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A firefighter scrambles to stop a wildfire as wind drives embers across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

GUINDA, Calif. (AP) - Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending a stream of smoke some 75 miles (120 kilometers) south into the San Francisco Bay Area.

The fast-moving blaze that broke out Saturday in western Yolo County charred at least 34 square miles (88 square kilometers) of dry brush and threatened more than two dozen structures in ranchland northwest of Sacramento. No injuries were reported and the exact number of people evacuated was unclear.

Autumn Edens marveled as a huge plume blocked the sun while she drove to her job as manager of the Corner Store in Guinda, a town of about 250 people just north of the fire.

"You can see the smoke and you can see an orange-red glow from the flames. It looks like a movie," she said. "I've never seen a fire like that up close and it's an intense feeling."

It was one of two major wildfires in the northern part of the state, where temperatures were soaring, humidity was dropping and winds were steady.

A blaze burning for several days to the west in Lake County jumped containment lines Saturday, prompting additional evacuation orders. That fire was more than 70 percent contained after charring about 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) of brush.

Smoke from the Yolo County fire was contributing to poor air quality in Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo and San Francisco counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The smoky haze settling on areas to the south and west was rattling nerves near wine country communities that were devastated by deadly wildfires late last year.

"A lot of friends and family were texting today and saying they were having some PTSD," said Savannah Kirtlink, who evacuated her Napa home during the blazes in December. She took photos of the smoke moving in this weekend and told KGO-TV she empathized with her neighbors to the north who were forced to flee their homes.

"I'm imagining what they're going through," she said.

Officials urged people not to call 911 about smoke unless they see actively burning fire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.