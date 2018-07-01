Donations Needed For Oklahoma Military Teachers' Classrooms

LeBron James is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time to join one of the NBA's most iconic franchises.More >>
The first day of July marked the beginning of a tax increase on gas and cigarettes. In March, Governor Mary Fallin signed the $424 million tax plan just ahead of the teacher walkout.More >>
Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA were all on the scene of a pair of shooting that took place at 61st and 169 and 73rd and South Garnett. According to police the suspect's are in custody and victims have been taken to the hospital.More >>
