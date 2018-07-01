Donations Needed For Oklahoma Military Teachers' Classrooms - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Donations Needed For Oklahoma Military Teachers' Classrooms

OKLAHOMA CITY -

 A local nonprofit has selected 11 Oklahoma teachers to receive wish boxes.

Warrior for Freedom Foundation, which supports local veterans and their families, hosted a month-long nomination period. The 11 teachers chosen are either a military veteran or a spouse of a veteran.

“We decided to choose eleven teachers from nearly every region of Oklahoma that would receive five wish list items of their choice,” said Amber Mouder, Executive Director of Warriors for Freedom Foundation. “The selection process was no easy task and the committee struggled to choose only 11.

The teachers selected are from Chandler, Choctaw, Hinton, Hugo, Jay, Lawton, Meeker, Mounds, Muskogee, Shawnee and Taloga. Each teacher has selected five wish list items that have been added to an Amazon Wish List.

“With so much turmoil related to Oklahoma’s education system, we wanted to bring a positive light to those who are dedicated to, not only, educating our nation’s future, but also those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom,” Moulder said.

The organization is halfway there and needs the community’s help. Donations of money will go toward the purchase of items or you can purchase the items directly and have them shipped to the Warriors for Freedom office. Warriors for Freedom will then deliver them to the selected teachers in July.

For more information about the campaign or to donate click here.

