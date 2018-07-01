3 In Custody After Shooting In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

3 In Custody After Shooting In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA were all on the scene of a shooting that took place at 61st and 169 which ended with an arrest 73rd and South Garnett.

According to police three suspect's are in custody after robbing a person near 61st and 169. Officers say the victim was shot twice in the stomach but managed to fire back at the suspects. According to police one suspect was shot in the hand, one was shot in the side, and the third has a gunshot wound in the elbow. 

Police say the suspects drove to 73rd and Garnett to a nearby apartment complex where police caught up to them. The victim has been taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story

