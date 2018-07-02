Trump's former personal lawyer says he'll put family first - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Trump's former personal lawyer says he'll put family first

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Motive unclear in birthday party stabbing attack

    Police: Motive unclear in birthday party stabbing attack

    Monday, July 2 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-07-02 11:57:14 GMT
    (Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...
    Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to...More >>
    Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to intervene.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

    Monday, July 2 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-07-02 11:56:52 GMT
    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.More >>

  • Tearful reunion for mom, daughter separated at border

    Tearful reunion for mom, daughter separated at border

    Monday, July 2 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-07-02 11:56:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, left, hugs her daughter Janne after being reunited at Miami International Airport, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Miami. Martin crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in May with her son, ...(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, left, hugs her daughter Janne after being reunited at Miami International Airport, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Miami. Martin crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in May with her son, ...
    It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
    It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who once said he would do anything to protect the president, says in an ABC News interview that he now puts "family and country first."

Michael Cohen also told George Stephanopoulos that he would defer to his new lawyer, Guy Petrillo, if federal prosecutors charge him with anything in their investigation. FBI agents raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room in April as part of a probe into his business dealings.

Cohen added that he is not a "villain of this story" and will "not be a punching bag" as part of anyone's "defense strategy."

Cohen was Trump's longtime fixer and a key player in the Trump Organization. He spoke to Stephanopoulos in an off-camera interview over the weekend and the details were released on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.