Trump's former personal lawyer says his 'silence is broken'

Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.More >>
Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top...More >>
Inmates pass a Correctional Officer as they leave an exercise yard at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, Calif.
Special California prisons intended to protect gang informants, disgraced cops and child molesters have become so violent, gang-riddled and crowded that officials are dismantling what's become the nation's largest...More >>
The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.More >>
Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, left, hugs her daughter Janne after being reunited at Miami International Airport, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Miami.
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz.
The outrage spurred by sights, sounds and stories of children separated the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has underscored the role immigration will play in the midterms...More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.
NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken."
Michael Cohen tweeted a photo Sunday of him sitting with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.
He said in the tweet that he sat down with Stephanopoulos for an interview to air Monday on "Good Morning America" but it wasn't on camera. Stephanopoulos tweeted a similar photo.
FBI agents raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room in April as part of a probe into his business dealings.
Cohen was Trump's longtime fixer and a key player in the Trump Organization.
Trump said last month that he hasn't spoken to Cohen in "a long time" and that he was "not my lawyer anymore."
