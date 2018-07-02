Deputies Question Woman Who Last Saw Missing Okmulgee Co. Man

Okmulgee County Sheriff investigators are interviewing a woman who may have information on a missing man.

Deputies say Nacole "Nikki" Bain Spears was located Saturday, June 30th and may be the last person who saw 56-year-old Addison Waddell.

6/30/2018 Related Story: Deputies Locate Woman They Believe Last Saw Missing Okmulgee County Man

Waddell is a well-known horse trainer and barrel racer in the county and has been missing for a week.

If you know where Waddell is, call the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311