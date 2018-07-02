OSBI: Daughter Suspected In Father's Death Near Mannford - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSBI: Daughter Suspected In Father's Death Near Mannford

PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation believes a daughter is responsible for her father's death near Mannford Sunday.

The OSBI says 32-year-old Jennifer Starkey is in the hospital, but once she is released, investigators say they will book her into the Pawnee County jail on a murder complaint.

Agents say Starkey killed her father, 53-year-old James Starkey at a house on West Basin Road.

They say a woman called 911 Sunday and when deputies got to house, they found a man dead inside.

7/1/2018 Related Story: OSBI Investigating Mannford Homicide

Investigators tell News On 6, the victim had several stab wounds, but the state Medical Examiner will have to determine the exact cause of death.

They say when law enforcement got to the scene, Jennifer Starkey also had injuries and had to be taken to the hospital for surgery.  The Pawnee County Sheriff says there was some sort of confrontation between Jennifer Starkey and her father.  

Deputies say they are not looking for anyone else in this case and the public should not be concerned for their safety.

OSBI agents spent Sunday processing the crime scene and conducting interviews.  Once their investigation is complete, agents will give their report to the the Pawnee County District Attorney's Office.

