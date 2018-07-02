FBI: Man scouted for July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence Monday, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice.

(NASA TV via AP). In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on Monday, July 2, 2018, to deliver the first robot with artificial intelligence in orbit.

A hearing is planned on the future of a federal judge's restraining order temporarily blocking the evictions of nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the U.S.

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

The Boy Scouts of America have severed ties with a 74-year-old New Jersey Scout leader facing child pornography charges.

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, left, hugs her daughter Janne after being reunited at Miami International Airport, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Miami. Martin crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in May with her son, ...

APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.

Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to intervene.

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

An American-born citizen who federal authorities say recently scouted locations in Cleveland to attack people watching Fourth of July fireworks and talked of carrying out additional bombings has been charged with trying to support terrorism.

Federal authorities said Monday that Demetrius Pitts, 48, had repeatedly expressed his support for al-Qaida for more than a year and talked about setting off bombs at a July 4 parade and later in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Pitts, of Maple Heights, was due in federal court Monday in Cleveland. There were no court documents listing an attorney for him.

He was arrested Sunday after meeting an undercover agent and charged with attempted support of a terrorist organization.

FBI Special Agent Stephen Anthony said it was not clear how close Pitts was to carrying out his threats, but he said authorities couldn't sit back and wait to find out.

Authorities first began watching Pitts in 2017, after he made Facebook posts threatening violence against the U.S., Anthony said.

He later began meeting with an undercover agent and discussed several different ways to carry out an attack, according to court documents. Pitts also talked about his hatred for the U.S. military, Anthony said.

An undercover agent in late June gave Pitts a bus pass and cellphone that he thought were from al-Qaida supporters so that he could go downtown and look for locations to carry out his attacks, according to a complaint filed by authorities.

Pitts shot videos of potential targets such as a federal building and U.S. Coast Guard station and then turned over the phone last week, believing the photos and videos would be given to al-Qaida members, the document said.

In recent weeks, Pitts also talked about wanting to travel to Philadelphia, and on Sunday told the undercover agent he wanted to conduct reconnaissance for a future attack using a truck packed with explosives, similar to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, authorities said in the complaint.

Anthony said Pitts had been radicalized in the U.S. and that he had no information that Pitts had traveled out of the country.

