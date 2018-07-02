OHP: One Person Injured In 3 Vehicle Crash On Tulsa's I-44

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person was injured in a three vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 near Peoria Monday morning.

Troopers say the driver of the Chevy Tahoe was thrown from vehicle when it rolled over onto the grass on the side of the highway.

The inside westbound lane was blocked for a time until crews could remove one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The OHP says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.