Snoop Dogg To Headline Inaugural Hemp Fest Of Oklahoma

NEWS

Snoop Dogg To Headline Inaugural Hemp Fest Of Oklahoma



World renowned recording artist and actor Snoop Dogg will headline the inaugural Hemp Fest of Oklahoma to be held at Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex.

The three-day festival will begin Friday, September 7th and will be free to the public of all ages.

Hemp Fest will feature musical performers of all genres for the three days along with guest speakers that will address the advantages of hemp in today’s society. There will be four different stages over the 1,000 acre Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex, 3510 N.E. 10th.

Free Tickets to Hemp Fest of Oklahoma are available to the public by going to www.hempfestok.com and will be required to give name, phone number and email address and must be eighteen or older to receive tickets. Children under eighteen years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information on Hemp Fest of Oklahoma call 405-492-7091

