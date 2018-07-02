Snoop Dogg To Headline Inaugural Hemp Fest Of Oklahoma

By all accounts Didier Pineda is a good man. He owns his own home, he works hard to support his family.More >>
A retired Ponca City music teacher got the surprise of a lifetime over the weekend, seeing his students in action decades after they left his classroom.More >>
Deputies arrest a woman on a first-degree murder complaint Monday in the death of an Okmulgee County man. In a news release, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Nicole "Nikki" Bain was arrested after they say she confessed to shooting and killing Addison Waddell.More >>
The Cherokee Nation says it is putting plans for an outlet mall near the Hard Rock Casino on hold.More >>
