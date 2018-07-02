Tulsa Police Searching For Man After Chase

Tulsa Police are looking for a man they said ran following a police chase.

Officers were involved in a car chase with a white pickup truck Monday morning in downtown Tulsa.

The chase ended in the 1000 block of East Independence and the man ran from the scene.

Police are looking for the man.

At least one person was taken into custody at the scene. Police have not said if that is the man they were chasing.

It's unknown at this time why police were chasing the man.

News On 6 is on the scene gathering more information.