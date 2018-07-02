Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles.
New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.More >>
CHICAGO (AP) - New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.
In a study of nearly half-a-million British adults, coffee drinkers had a slightly lower risk of death over 10 years than abstainers. Even those who drank at least eight cups daily appeared to have a longevity boost.
Coffee contains more than 1,000 compounds that might explain the results, including cell-protecting antioxidants.
The benefit was seen with instant, ground and decaf coffee. The study echoes previous research. But it's the first large study to show a benefit even for people with genes that cause their bodies to metabolize caffeine faster or slower than usual.
The study was published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
