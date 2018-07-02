Johnny Teehee To Be Next Muskogee Chief Of Police - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Johnny Teehee To Be Next Muskogee Chief Of Police

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Deputy Chief Johnny Teehee will be the next Muskogee Chief of Police, the department announced Monday. Teehee has been with the MPD for over 30 years.  

He will become chief upon the retirement of Chief Rex Eskridge on July 13.

"I am excited and looking forward to the challenges of being the Chief of Police," Teehee said.  

"I want to continue to move the Muskogee Police Department forward and carry on the legacy that was created by Chief Eskridge to remain one of the top law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma."

Teehee is a Vian High School graduate who studied criminal justice at Northeastern State University. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy, a news release states.

Teehee has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Muskogee for over 30 years and has traveled the world on mission trips. He is a proud member of the Cherokee Nation, the release states.

Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller said Teehee has the experience, community relationships and leadership skills the town needs.

"He has big shoes to fill, but I know he’s more than capable and will do great things in our community," Miller said.

