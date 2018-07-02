Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against a 3rd woman

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says dental and vision coverage is being cut for nearly a half-million Kentuckians as a result of a ruling rejecting the state's Medicaid overhaul plan.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...

A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate monuments in Richmond, Virginia, recommends removing one honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

(Chad Williams/DroneBase via AP,File). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 image shows a view of the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. A commission studying what to do with the most prominent Confederate...

Several families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old's birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when a man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children and the adults who tried to intervene.

(Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP). Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday's stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior ret...

3-year-old who was stabbed at her own birthday party dies

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

A New York state trooper responding to an early-morning domestic call has been killed along with a suspect.

(AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth). New York State Police block the entrance of Welch Road in Corning, N.Y., Monday, July 2, 2018, as they investigate the scene of a shooting near SUNY Corning Community College. A New York state trooper responding to an earl...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...

A veteran police officer's self-described freeze in a Las Vegas hotel hallway while a gunman fired on an outdoor concert crowd in October is prompting a review of whether lives could have been saved if officers had acted faster.

By KAREN MATTHEWS



NEW YORK (AP) - Harvey Weinstein was charged Monday with a sex crime against a third woman, as New York prosecutors continue building cases against the former Hollywood studio boss whose downfall ushered in the #MeToo movement.

Manhattan's district attorney announced the charges in an updated indictment, saying Weinstein performed a forcible sex act on the woman in 2006.

"A Manhattan grand jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York's penal law," District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in a statement. "Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice."

Vance said Weinstein was charged with another count of criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault. The latter carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Weinstein is scheduled for arraignment on the new charges July 9. A lawyer for Weinstein said the 66-year-old former movie mogul will plead not guilty.

"Mr. Weinstein maintains that all of these allegations are false and he expects to be fully vindicated," lawyer Ben Brafman said.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women. One of the alleged victims in the criminal case, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her in 2013. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004.

The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults unless they come forward publicly.

More than 75 women have accused Weinstein of wrongdoing. Several actresses and models accused him of criminal sexual assaults, including film actress Rose McGowan, who said Weinstein raped her in 1997 in Utah, "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra, who said he raped her in her New York apartment in 1992, and the Norwegian actress Natassia Malthe, who said he attacked her in a London hotel room in 2008.

The New York Times and The New Yorker jointly won a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for their reporting on Weinstein, which toppled a once untouchable star maker and helped prod women in other industries from technology to academia to factory work to tell their stories of sexual harassment by powerful men.

Mimi Haleyi, a former Weinstein Co. production assistant, made allegations against Weinstein last October that align with the charges in the updated indictment.

Haleyi said Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006 in what appeared to be a child's bedroom in his Manhattan apartment. Neither the district attorney's office nor Haleyi's attorney, Gloria Allred, would confirm that Haleyi is the accuser in the new charges.

New York City police detectives said in early November that they were investigating allegations by another Weinstein accuser, "Boardwalk Empire" actress Paz de la Huerta, who told police in October that he raped her twice in 2010.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, with his attorney challenging the credibility of his alleged victims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.