DA Asked To Remove Rogers County Court Clerk Over Counterfeit Money Charge

The Rogers County commissioners voted unanimously Monday morning to ask the District Attorney to remove County Clerk Kim Henry from office.

Henry faces a misdemeanor charge of publishing a counterfeit instrument. Court documents say Henry used a $20 bill she knew was counterfeit to buy drinks for her staff in July of 2017

According to court records, Henry had taken the bill to the county treasurer's office which confirmed it was counterfeit. She then put the money into the office's petty cash, the records say, then used it to buy drinks for her staff.

On Monday, July 2, 2018, county commissioners voted to file an accusation of removal against her with the Rogers County District Attorney's office.

Henry was first elected to office in November 2012, when she defeated a long-time incumbent. She then got another four-year term in 2016 when no one ran against her.

Henry is due in court on August 18 in the counterfeit money case.

If she is removed, her first deputy will run the office until either a special election is held or commissioners appoint a replacement.