Official: New York trooper, 29, shot dead by suicidal man

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Seattle bars and restaurants can no longer offer plastic straws and utensils under a rule that aims to reduce marine plastic pollution.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, left, hugs her daughter Janne after being reunited at Miami International Airport, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Miami. Martin crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in May with her son, ...

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

Military training for the newest class of cadets at the Coast Guard Academy has begun on one of the hottest days of the year.

(AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth). New York State Police block the entrance of Welch Road in Corning, N.Y., Monday, July 2, 2018, as they investigate the scene of a shooting near SUNY Corning Community College. A New York state trooper responding to a domes...

ERWIN, N.Y. (AP) - A 29-year-old New York state trooper responding to call early Monday about a suicidal and possibly armed man barricaded in his home near the Pennsylvania border was fatally shot along with the suspect, described as a 43-year-old school principal, officials said.

Trooper Nicholas Clark was among responders to a 3:30 a.m. 911 call from the estranged wife of Steven Kiley, said State Police First Deputy Superintendent Chris Fiore at a news conference attended by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Clark was fatally shot during the response, and Kiley was later found dead with a gunshot wound inside the home in Erwin, near Corning.

Kiley had been listed as principal of Bradford Central School District. A message left at the school was not immediately returned.

Clark, of the hamlet of Troupsburg in Steuben County, was a two-time state wrestling champion and standout football player who had a wrestling scholarship to the University of North Carolina, where he spent a year, said State Police Maj. Richard Allen. Clark tried out for the Buffalo Bills before entering the New York State Police Academy, from which he graduated in 2015.

"He transferred back here to the Bath barracks in August 2017, where he was very proud to serve the citizens that he called friends and neighbors, to try to give back to the community," Allen said.

Cuomo called Clark "a stellar trooper with an extraordinary record. He had his whole life before him."

Clark is survived by his parents and a brother.

The shooting, near SUNY Corning Community College, drew a large police presence throughout the morning.

A procession of dozens of state police cars with lights flashing followed the coroner's vehicle on Route 17 carrying the body of the fallen trooper to Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.

The troopers' union said it would help with arrangements for the funeral and Clark's family.

"Trooper Clark is a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of serving and protecting others. Despite the inherent dangers in today's society, our troopers have answered -and will continue to answer- the call of duty again and again," said Thomas H. Mungeer, president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.

This marks the second time a New York state trooper was killed responding to a domestic call in just under a year. Trooper Joel Davis, 36, was fatally shot July 9, 2017, in northern New York by an Army soldier as he responded to reports of gunfire at the soldier's home near Fort Drum. The soldier also killed his wife and wounded another woman before surrendering to troopers.

Davis had been the first New York trooper fatally shot in the line of duty in 10 years.

In April 2007, Trooper David Brinkerhoff was accidentally shot and killed by another officer during an intense gunbattle in Margaretville with a suspect who had shot and wounded another trooper.

In September 2006, Trooper Joseph Longobardo was fatally shot in an ambush by an escaped convict in Chautauqua County. That same year, Trooper Andrew Sperr was shot and killed in March in Big Flats when he stopped the vehicle of two suspects who had just robbed a bank.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.