Medical Cannabis Industry Calls For SQ 788 Special Session

The medical cannabis industry is calling for a special legislative session to implement State Question 788.

The trade group for Oklahoma’s medical cannabis industry, New Health Solutions Oklahoma (NHSO), is calling on Governor Mary Fallin to reverse her decision and convene a special legislative session to pass laws aimed at implementing State Question 788.

“The governor’s announcement that she will not pursue a Special Session is not a victory for medical cannabis; it is a failure of leadership," said NHSO Executive Director Bud Scott. "Treating sick Oklahomans with medical cannabis requires establishing a new and very complex industry that includes growers, processing facilities, distributors, dispensaries, medical research, security and technology companies and a variety of other professional services. All of these sub-industries, and the thousands of jobs they represent, require responsible legislation establishing an orderly and fairly regulated marketplace. The governor has now left the state without a path to establishing such a marketplace, even as the deadline for implementing SQ 788 remains less than 30 days away. It is a decision that no responsible Oklahoman should be happy with. It is certainly a decision that will make it harder for Oklahomans with conditions like cancer, PTSD and epilepsy to get the medical products they need."



Scott said the governor and Legislature should have acted months ago to establish rules and regulations for the medical cannabis industry. The only responsible option for implementing State Question 788 is now a special legislative session, NHSO said. If lawmakers choose to do nothing, they should prepare for a major backlash from voters, Scott said.



“The people have spoken,” said Scott. “Our lawmakers need to act now, in a special legislative session, to carry out their will. The governor and the Legislature cannot continue to skirt their obligation to the half million Oklahomans who voted in favor of medical cannabis. These are energized, passionate activists who are ready to hold their elected officials accountable for their actions – or inactions – in the upcoming elections.”