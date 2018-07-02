Oklahoma Caring Vans To Provide Back-To-School Immunizations - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Caring Vans To Provide Back-To-School Immunizations

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Caring Vans will be providing back-to-school immunizations this July across Green Country.  

The vans provide all immunizations required by Oklahoma law for enrollment in schools or child care facilities. Services are provided at no charge to children, aged six weeks through 18 years, who qualify; this includes children who are uninsured, Medicaid eligible or American Indian.
 
Immunizations are given on a first come, first serve basis. For each child immunized, a parent or guardian must be present to provide current shot records and to complete paperwork. Body Mass Index screenings will be available for children 2-18 years of age.
 
All children are required to be current on their immunizations prior to child care or school entry. Immunization records are necessary for children entering Pre-K or Kindergarten to enroll.

Date and Time  Location Date and Time  Location 

Monday, July 2

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Osage Nation WIC

1211 E 36th St N

Tulsa 74106

Tuesday, July 17

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tulsa Peoria WIC

6831 S Peoria Ave

Tulsa 74136

Tuesday, July 3

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tulsa Peoria WIC

6831 S Peoria Ave

Tulsa 74136

Wednesday, July 18

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tulsa Mingo WIC

9924 E 21st St

Tulsa 74129

Tuesday, July 10

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Bixby Outreach Center

77 E Breckenridge Ave

Bixby 74008

Monday, July 23

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Catoosa Public Schools

2000 S Cherokee St

Catoosa 74015

Tuesday, July 10

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Supermercados Morelos

1515 N Harvard Ave

Tulsa 74115

Friday, July 27

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Peace Academy

4620 S Irvington Ave

Tulsa 74135

Wednesday, July 11

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Supermercados Morelos

2119 S Garnett Rd

Tulsa 74129

Tuesday, July 31

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mexican Consulate

2434 E Admiral Blvd

Tulsa 74110

Monday, July 16

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Owasso WIC

8361 N Owasso Expwy

Owasso 74055

Tuesday, July 31

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Catoosa Public Schools

2000 S Cherokee St

Catoosa 74015

