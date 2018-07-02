Cadets turn out at Coast Guard Academy for start of training - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cadets turn out at Coast Guard Academy for start of training

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) - Military training for the newest class of cadets at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut has begun on one of the hottest days of the year.

Almost 300 students were expected to be sworn in Monday for the start of training. They hail from 48 states and also include international students from Belize, Cambodia, Iceland, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Mexico, Palau, Panama, Rwanda and Ukraine.

The incoming class includes 14 cadets from Connecticut.

The first day of the seven-week training regimen known as Swab Summer includes haircuts, uniform issue and drills.

Cadets attend the academy at no cost for four years and graduate with a bachelor's degree and an obligation to serve at least five years in the Coast Guard.

