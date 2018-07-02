Broken Arrow Man Arrested On Complaints Of DUI, Child Endangerme - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Broken Arrow Man Arrested On Complaints Of DUI, Child Endangerment

Christopher Scott Morgan photo courtesy Tulsa Jail.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs with a 6-year-old child in his pickup.

The arrest report says an officer spotted Christopher Morgan driving erratically near Kenosha and Elm late Friday night, June 29.

Police say Morgan was unsteady on his feet and drugs were found inside his his pickup. An arrest report states police found both heroin and methamphetamine in the vehicle. Morgan admitted using heroin that day, according to the arresting officer.

The 35-year-old Broken Arrow man was arrested for drug possession, child endangerment and driving under the influence of drugs.

