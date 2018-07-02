Kiefer High School Seniors Win High School World Fishing Championship

Two seniors from Kiefer are now world fishing champions.

Garrett Hale and Jeremy Tolle won the High School Fishing World Finals last weekend, taking home the top prize by beating out 411 other teams from across the country.

Best friends since the 3rd grade, the pair earned a combined $56,000 scholarship to Bethel University.

On Saturday, they caught a 23 pound 9 ounce limit at Alabama’s Pickwick Lake to win the title.