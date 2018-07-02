Tulsa Police Looking For Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Hit-And-Run - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Looking For Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Hit-And-Run

Sample images of similar trucks matching the suspect vehicle description. [Tulsa Police Department] Sample images of similar trucks matching the suspect vehicle description. [Tulsa Police Department]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Traffic investigators with the Tulsa Police Department are trying to locate a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Police said around 11:00 p.m. on June 23, 2018, Max Ernst was walking north in the 1600 east block of 71st Street and was hit by a truck going west.

They said the truck continued west and left the scene.

Ernst died about an hour after being hit.

Police hope the public can help them locate the truck involved. They said they are looking for a dark-colored 1999-2002 Chevy Silverado. Police aren’t sure if it’s a single or extended cab.

They also said the truck will have front-end damage around the driver’s front side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Police at 918-596-1100.

The images attached to this story were provided by Tulsa Police and are sample photos of similar trucks.

