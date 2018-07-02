Downtown Community Piano Bringing Smiles, Fun To Okmulgee Residents

The sound of music is filling the heart of Okmulgee thanks to a piano that ended up on the square in downtown.

Caroline Norris has taught and played piano in Okmulgee for years, but the piano we saw her play was sitting on the sidewalk under an awning.

"We got the idea in Stillwater. You wanna hear the story," said Okmulgee resident Mary Lewellen.

Mary and her sister, Margaret Hess, and some others were in Stillwater for a funeral when Mary said, “We saw a piano sitting on the sidewalk.”

All the way home she kept thinking, “What a great idea, a community piano folks could just stop and play.”

The piano came from Stonebridge Academy.

Rick: "So you got a donated piano, donated movers, a spot and plenty of players apparently."

Lewellen: "It was a collaborative effort. It all came together."

It's been on the corner for a few weeks and they said it's working, people just stop and play it.