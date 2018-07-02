Multiple Car Break-Ins Reported Overnight, TPD Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Multiple Car Break-Ins Reported Overnight, TPD Says

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are searching for whoever they say broke into almost a dozen cars and stole a van near 31st and Memorial.
 
Police said someone broke the windows of 10 cars parked in lots near the 31st and memorial area Monday, leaving broken glass littering the ground.
 
Officers said the break-ins started late Sunday night.
 
They think whoever vandalized the vehicles may have also stolen a white Chrysler minivan with Texas tags.
 
"It happens frequently but this number in one night in that small of an area is not that common," said Sergeant Brian Blair. 
 
Police said it's still early in the investigation and they plan to check surveillance video at nearby businesses.
 
Only 10 people reported car break-ins in this recent crime spree, but officers think there could be as many as 20 victims.
 
Officers said no one reported seeing anything suspicious at the time the crimes occurred.
 
Tulsa averages about 500 car break-ins a month and officers said despite this situation, those numbers are down this year.
 
"We've put some serial car burglars in jail here recently but who knows, it could be any number of things," said Sergeant Blair. 
 
Police are warning people to never leave anything valuable inside your cars and always lock your doors.
 
Anyone with information about these car break-ins is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

