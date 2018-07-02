Canadian Co. Sheriff: 'Medical Marijuana Will Be The Law Of The Land'

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West campaigned against 788 before it passed, but he says now the people have spoken and it’s time to listen.

One of the biggest local opponents of State Question 788 says he now accepts medical marijuana as the law of the land.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West campaigned against 788 before it passed, but he says now the people have spoken and it’s time to listen.

SEE: Did Your County Vote For SQ 788

“I support the will of the people,” West said.

West’s took to social media, urging the end of the debate and acceptance of medical marijuana by leaders.

“As far as I'm concerned, it will be law now. Medical marijuana will be the law of the land in Oklahoma,” West said.

A week ago, West was one of the biggest opponents of 788.

“I campaigned against it, and I mean, vigorously. I used every platform that I could,” West said.

The sheriff says he was concerned the law could result in additional illegal activity.

Read Also: Specialized Training Held to Detect, Identify Impaired Drivers

“I think that what it will do is it will increase the illegal activity for black market drugs, potential over production,” West said.

West says he will wait and see how this new law affects his deputies, but they definitely won’t go after legal operations.

He encourages other law enforcement leaders to speak up and accept the law as well.

“Quite possibly it's going to make our job a little bit tougher, but that's what the people decided and so we'll deal with it,” West said.

Read Also: Medical Marijuana Still Illegal On Tribal Land