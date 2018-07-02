Canadian Co. Sheriff: 'Medical Marijuana Will Be The Law Of The - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Canadian Co. Sheriff: 'Medical Marijuana Will Be The Law Of The Land'

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Connect
Canadian County Sheriff Chris West campaigned against 788 before it passed, but he says now the people have spoken and it’s time to listen. Canadian County Sheriff Chris West campaigned against 788 before it passed, but he says now the people have spoken and it’s time to listen.
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One of the biggest local opponents of State Question 788 says he now accepts medical marijuana as the law of the land.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West campaigned against 788 before it passed, but he says now the people have spoken and it’s time to listen.

SEE: Did Your County Vote For SQ 788

“I support the will of the people,” West said.

West’s took to social media, urging the end of the debate and acceptance of medical marijuana by leaders.

“As far as I'm concerned, it will be law now. Medical marijuana will be the law of the land in Oklahoma,” West said.

A week ago, West was one of the biggest opponents of 788.

“I campaigned against it, and I mean, vigorously. I used every platform that I could,” West said.

The sheriff says he was concerned the law could result in additional illegal activity.

Read Also: Specialized Training Held to Detect, Identify Impaired Drivers

“I think that what it will do is it will increase the illegal activity for black market drugs, potential over production,” West said.

West says he will wait and see how this new law affects his deputies, but they definitely won’t go after legal operations.

He encourages other law enforcement leaders to speak up and accept the law as well.

“Quite possibly it's going to make our job a little bit tougher, but that's what the people decided and so we'll deal with it,” West said.

Read Also: Medical Marijuana Still Illegal On Tribal Land

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.