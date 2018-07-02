OK Corporation Commission Hears Support, Opposition To Wind Catc - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OK Corporation Commission Hears Support, Opposition To Wind Catcher Project

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission heard testimony Monday from several different people about the Wind Catcher project - a multi-billion-dollar project that will bring wind energy from the panhandle all the way to Tulsa.

The OCC also listened to cross-examination about the different stipulations in the project. PSO clarified a lot and hopes the OCC will vote in their favor moving forward.

The OCC listened to several different parties who are filing motions to intervene or continue with the project. They also listened to many joint stipulations and settlement agreements with landowners and PSO.

Right now, PSO is asking for pre-approval from the OCC for all the costs so that they can pass the cost of the project on to the ratepayers before it goes into effect.

PSO said the Wind Catcher project is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and they believe it will impact Oklahoma in a positive way.

Several landowners were also present for the meeting and have concerns about their land.

“Do I want it on me? No, I don't. But do I see the value? Yes, I do,” said Creek County landowner Josh Enlow.

Testimony could last for a few more hours Monday and will continue Tuesday.

They said they will not have enough time to vote Monday but hope to vote on the project Tuesday.

