Sand Springs Man Sentenced To 35 Years For Sexually Abusing Young Girl

A Sand Springs man will spend 35 years in prison for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

Daniel Jones pleaded guilty in May to five counts of child sex abuse.

5/29/2018 Related Story: Sand Springs Man Accused Of Raping Juvenile Female

During sentencing on Monday, the victim’s mother said the girl doesn’t sleep, is in therapy, and had to move to a new home and school due to harassment from Jones’s family.

Prosecutors also revealed Jones received a one-year deferred sentence for a lewd molestation conviction when he was a juvenile.