Police: Shooter sent "kill" letter before newspaper attack

Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub.

Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles...

Prosecutors in Massachusetts have dropped the case against a Gillette Stadium worker who had been charged with emailing a threat to blow up the home of the New England Patriots.

Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.

A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.

An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Judy Hiaasen, left, sister of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, speaks with a mourner during a memorial service, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners gather during a memorial service for Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Judy Hiaasen, center left, sister of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, hugs her nephew Scott following a memorial service, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Owings M...

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This undated photo shows Rob Hiaasen, Capital Gazette Deputy Editor. Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md.

By DAVID McFADDEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Maryland police investigating America's latest mass murder say Jarrod Ramos, the man charged with the slayings, sent three threatening letters on the day of the attack, including one that said he was on his way to the Capital Gazette to "kill as many people" as he could.

Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a spokeswoman for Anne Arundel County police, said the letters were received Monday.

Hours later, an overflow crowd gathered to remember journalist Rob Hiaasen and his four colleagues who were shot to death by a gunman who blasted his way into the Capital Gazette's newsroom. They tried to focus on how they lived, rather than their senseless deaths at the hands of a gunman twisted by hate and festering rage.

Ramos, 38, has a well-documented history of harassing the paper's journalists. He filed a defamation suit in 2012 that was thrown out as groundless and often railed against them in profanity-laced tweets. Police found him hiding under a desk after Thursday's attack and jailed him on five counts of first-degree murder.

Tom Marquardt, the onetime publisher of the Capital Gazette, told The Associated Press at Hiaasen's memorial that Ramos sent one letter to a company lawyer saying he was on his way to the Annapolis newspaper "to kill as many people" as he could. The letter was dated June 28 - the day of the deadly attack.

"In that letter, he was talking to the appeals court judge and suggesting that he didn't do a very good job on the case and as a result he was going to have to take out his vengeance in a different way," Marquardt told AP.

Letters were also sent to a Baltimore judge, as well as a judge at the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.

Marquardt said he once slept with a baseball bat by his bed because he was so worried about Ramos. He also said that they "stepped up security" at the newspaper years ago, and posted Ramos's photo around the office. "But then he went dormant for about two years and we thought the problem has been solved. Apparently it was just building up steam," he said.

The mourning in Annapolis continued Tuesday, marked by a lowering of U.S. flags to honor the victims. President Donald Trump ordered flags flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said Monday that Trump, who has repeatedly called journalists the "enemy of the people," had declined his request to lower the flags. The White House said Tuesday that Trump ordered the flags lowered as soon as he learned of the mayor's request.

Hiaasen and his slain colleagues -- Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters -- were remembered in stories, poems, prayers and songs at a "celebration of life" ceremony Monday evening.

An overflow crowd sought solace with laughter and funny memories and occasional sobs.

"I want to just remember what a wonderful person Rob was and what a great, wonderful, selfless life he led," said Kevin Cowherd, addressing roughly 500 people beneath a large white tent.

Cowherd, an author who worked with Hiaasen for years at The Baltimore Sun, described him as an open, fun-loving man who found humor in everything. As a writer, Hiaasen was versatile and drawn to the quirky, he said. As a colleague, he was kind and encouraging.

Hannah Hiaasen, his youngest daughter, said the family called him "Big Rob" - a nickname that perfectly fit the assistant managing editor who stood 6-foot-5. But it wasn't just his height that made the nickname ring true to those who knew him best.

"He had a really, really big heart," she said, before reading a poem in her dad's honor.

At the heartrending gathering for Hiaasen, friends and colleagues lauded him as a dedicated professional who was committed to the craft of journalism and loved mentoring the next generation of reporters. He was remembered for his love of family and enduring pride in his job. He made friends easily and had a bunch of them.

The Baltimore-based novelist Anne Tyler, whose works include "The Accidental Tourist" and the Pulitzer-prize-winning "Breathing Lessons," joined Hiaasen's family and colleagues to honor the friend she says she already misses.

"I loved him dearly. I thought he was smart and funny and wise," Tyler said before the gathering began.

Carl Hiaasen, a prolific novelist and a longtime Miami Herald columnist, on Friday described his younger brother as "a person of phenomenal grace."

Hiaasen had just celebrated his 33rd wedding anniversary with his wife, Maria, whose birthday was on the day of the newsroom attack. His widow, displaying great strength along with the couple's three children, said Rob was her best friend and a loving, generous partner.

"I'm going to try and hold him here," she said, clasping her hands to her heart.

Associated Press Writer Brian Witte contributed to this report in Annapolis.

