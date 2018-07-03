Woman Arrested In Shooting Death Of An Okmulgee County Man - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Woman Arrested In Shooting Death Of An Okmulgee County Man

Posted: Updated:
Okmulgee County jail photo of Nicole Bain Okmulgee County jail photo of Nicole Bain
Photo of Addison Waddell Photo of Addison Waddell
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Deputies arrest a Schulter woman on a first-degree murder complaint Monday in the death of an Okmulgee County man.

In a news release, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Nicole "Nikki" Bain was arrested after they say she confessed to shooting and killing Addison Waddell.

Deputies say Bain was located Saturday and questioned Monday, July 2nd.  They say she was the last person who had seen the 56-year-old horse trainer and barrel racer.  

Deputies say Waddell hadn't been seen or heard since late June and his car was found crashed in the southern part of Okmulgee County.

Okmulgee County jail records show Bain is also being held as a material witness pending a court hearing on July 26th.

The sheriff's office says their investigation into Waddell's death continues.
 

