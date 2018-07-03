Police Arrest Man After He Fires Gun Off Tulsa Motel Balcony

Police arrest a man for firing a gun outside a Tulsa motel Monday evening.

He is identified as 46-year-old Darren Harper.

Police say Harper was shooting off a second floor balcony at the Economy Inn near 11th and Garnett Road.

Harper was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of shooting of a firearm in public and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

He is being held without bond.