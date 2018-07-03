Member Of Tulsa Public School Board Of Education To Step Down - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Member Of Tulsa Public School Board Of Education To Step Down

Amy Shelton, a member of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education, announced her intent Monday, July 2nd to step down effective in early August.

Shelton who represents District 2 on the school board, says she has a baby on the way and wants to spend more time with family.  

At school board's August 6th meeting, Tulsa Public Schools says it will invite interested residents of School Board District 2 to submit an application for appointment to the board seat being vacated by Shelton.

School Board District 2 runs along the I-244 corridor, from Pine Street on the north boundary to 11th Street on the south boundary.   The district includes Booker T. Washington High School, Carver Middle School, Will Rogers College Junior High and High School, and Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen, Sequoyah, and Springdale elementary schools. 

TPS says appointment to the seat would run through the spring 2019 school board election.

The Tulsa Board of Education is expected to accept Shelton’s resignation at the August 6th meeting. 

