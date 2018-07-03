Driver Runs Off Following Tulsa Police Chase Early Tuesday

Police are looking for a driver who led them on a short high speed Tulsa chase early Tuesday in a stolen pickup.

Officers say it started when an officer ran a tag on 2003 Dodge Ram truck at about 3 a.m. and it came back as stolen.

Police say when the officer tried to pull the truck over, the driver took off, heading west from the 4400 block of East Archer.

A short time later, police say the driver jumped out of the moving truck and ran off. Meanwhile, the pickup hit a tree and then a front yard fence before coming to a sudden stop.