Driver Runs Off Following Tulsa Police Chase Early Tuesday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Driver Runs Off Following Tulsa Police Chase Early Tuesday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a driver who led them on a short high speed Tulsa chase early Tuesday in a stolen pickup.

Officers say it started when an officer ran a tag on 2003 Dodge Ram truck at about 3 a.m. and it came back as stolen.

Police say when the officer tried to pull the truck over, the driver took off, heading west from the 4400 block of East Archer.

A short time later, police say the driver jumped out of the moving truck and ran off.  Meanwhile, the pickup hit a tree and then a front yard fence before coming to a sudden stop.

