'Terrible Tuesday' For Oklahoma Drivers On July 4th Holiday

By: Reagan Ledbetter, News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -

AAA Oklahoma calls today, "Terrible Tuesday," as a record number of people are headed out of town for the July 4th holiday.

AAA says more than 40 million American are hitting the road for the July 4th holiday.

Gasoline prices are up 62 cents compared to a year ago, making it the most expensive July 4 holiday price in four years.

Gas prices dropped recently, but they are expected to go up 10-cents or even more in the coming months.

"There is a potential that gas prices could hit a new high later this fall," said Jeanette Casselano with AAA Oklahoma.

AAA says the worst time to drive in most major cities is Tuesday between 3 and 6 p.m.  They say it will be about 2 times more congested then on a typical work day.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
