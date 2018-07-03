Tulsa Police Cracking Down On Speeders During July

Police are targeting speeders on Tulsa's streets and highways.

Officers say they're going to be looking for drivers going too fast in the Riverside and Gilcrease division areas of town. The Gilcrease division covers area north of South 11th Street while the Riverside division oversees the city from south and west of South of 11th and Sheridan.

Officers say they're zeroing in on "hazardous moving violations" for the entire month of July.

Police say citations can cost drivers between $150 to $500 and 10 days in jail. The department stresses they won't be issuing warnings.

To avoid getting a ticket, make sure you drive the posted speed limit at all times.

Officers remind drivers to be alert on the roads and don't use electronic devices while behind the wheel. And, as always, buckle up.