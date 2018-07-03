Tulsa Police Cracking Down On Speeders During July - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Cracking Down On Speeders During July

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are targeting speeders on Tulsa's streets and highways.

Officers say they're going to be looking for drivers going too fast in the Riverside and Gilcrease division areas of town.  The Gilcrease division covers area north of South 11th Street while the Riverside division oversees the city from south and west of South of 11th and Sheridan.

Officers say they're zeroing in on "hazardous moving violations" for the entire month of July.

Police say citations can cost drivers between $150 to $500 and 10 days in jail.  The department stresses they won't be issuing warnings.

To avoid getting a ticket, make sure you drive the posted speed limit at all times.

Officers remind drivers to be alert on the roads and don't use electronic devices while behind the wheel. And, as always, buckle up.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.