Guatemalan mom separated from 3 kids thankful after reunion

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.

Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.

Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.

Autopsies on two small children left strapped in car seats for hours in a closed vehicle have determined that the infant girl and her toddler brother died from exposure, and they suffered no trauma and had no drugs in their bodies.

An Indianapolis church has placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of barbed wired-topped fencing to protest the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says dental and vision coverage is being cut for nearly a half-million Kentuckians as a result of a ruling rejecting the state's Medicaid overhaul plan.

New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.

Authorities say black tar heroin in Los Angeles may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause death, putting injection drug users at greatest risk.

By CLAUDIA TORRENS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A Guatemalan mother who was separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border said she was overjoyed following their reunion on Tuesday at a social services center.

"I am very happy and thankful to God" and to supporters, a teary-eyed Yeni Gonzalez said after the private meeting in New York at the Cayuga Center, the agency that placed 6-year-old Deyuin, 9-year-old Jamelin and 11-year-old Lester in foster care.

"When we got separated I told them, 'I promise I will fight for you and I will find you,'" Gonzalez said. "Today I told them, 'I promised I would look for you, and here I am.'"

Gonzalez, 29, was released from Eloy Detention Center in Arizona last week and was driven cross-country by a team of volunteers. A group of New York-area parents and artists raised money through crowdfunding to cover her $7,500 bond and the trip expenses.

More than 2,000 children have been taken from their families at the border in recent weeks and scattered in different states under President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance policy, which criminally prosecutes adults caught crossing the border illegally. But amid an international outcry, Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of immigrant families at the border.

Gonzalez arrived in New York on Monday and was greeted by supporters near Central Park and in Long Island City, places where she made stops.

On Tuesday, after the reunion, Gonzalez spoke on the street in front of the center and said she was happy to find her children in good condition. Her lawyer, Jose Xavier Orochena, said the children cried during the meeting and they all hugged each other. The family was separated on May 19.

Gonzalez had arrived at the center accompanied by supporters, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat.

A relative of Gonzalez who lives in North Carolina has applied to become the children's sponsor, but the application process, which includes fingerprint results, could take two months, Orochena said. Every adult living in a child's house must be included in the sponsorship petition so the process is lengthy, he said. Gonzalez will also apply to become a sponsor, even though she has no income, no legal status and no home of her own, he said.

Orochena and Espaillat called for a faster process of reunification between parents and children.

"We want to make sure that more of these stories become a reality," Espaillat said.

For the moment, the Guatemalan mother will be able to see her children at the Cayuga Center during the day, but she won't be able to live with them.

Gonzalez, who is applying for asylum, had a message for the rest of the women who were detained with her at the border.

"We all shared so many sad stories," she said. "I want them to know that there are many people willing to help them. It is not easy. I wish you all the luck."

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said the Republican president's immigration policy is a step forward for police and public safety in general.

