Guatemalan mom 'thankful' after NYC reunion with her 3 kids

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper

It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week

It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security

I never said that! High-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.

Prosecutors in Massachusetts have dropped the case against a Gillette Stadium worker who had been charged with emailing a threat to blow up the home of the New England Patriots.

Amazon's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of Whole Foods as the online retailer seeks to lure more people to its Prime membership after recently hiking up the price.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime Now bags full of groceries are loaded for delivery by a part-time worker outside a Whole Foods store in Cincinnati. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles...

What's new for Amazon's Prime Day? Deals at Whole Foods

An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...

Suspect wrote he aimed to kill everyone at Maryland newsroom

Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.

Lawyers for immigrant teens who allege severe abuse inside a Virginia detention center will push ahead with a federal civil-rights lawsuit even though two teens have returned to their home countries and a third no longer wants to be part of the case.

(AP Photo/Zachary Wajsgras). The Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Staunton, Va. Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at the juvenile detention center say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long perio...

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

An Indianapolis church has placed statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of barbed wired-topped fencing to protest the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.

(Ebony Cox/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo shows statues of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in a cage of fencing topped with barbed wired on the lawn of Monument Circle's Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis. The sta...

Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.

(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...

By CLAUDIA TORRENS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A Guatemalan mother who was separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border said she's very happy and thankful following their reunion on Tuesday at a New York City social services center.

"I am very happy and thankful to God" and to supporters, a teary-eyed Yeni Gonzalez said after the private meeting on Tuesday at the Cayuga Center, the agency that placed 6-year-old Deyuin, 9-year-old Jamelin and 11-year-old Lester in foster care.

"When we got separated I told them: 'I promise I will fight for you and I will find you,'" Gonzalez said. "Today I told them: 'I promised I would look for you and here I am.'"

She said she was happy to find them "in good condition." Her lawyer said the children cried during the reunion and they all hugged each other.

She had arrived at the center accompanied by supporters, including Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

Gonzalez was driven cross-country by volunteers after she was released from Eloy Detention Center in Arizona on Thursday.

A group of New York-area parents and artists raised money through crowdfunding to cover her $7,500 bond.

